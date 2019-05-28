Put your hands together for the World Series of Poker, turning 50 this year

Vegas remained a place where visitors came to do what they couldn’t do in Ohio — or most anywhere for that matter: gamble and drink 24/7. Prostitution may not have been legal in Clark County, but it was legal just an hour away. Showgirls, mobsters and members of the Rat Pack could be seen at the Sands, the Riviera or Caesars Palace. Sin City was the place to live rules-free for a weekend and maybe become instantly rich with the pull of a slot machine handle.