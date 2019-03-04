Searches to resume after tornado kills 23 in Alabama

Rescuers prepared Monday to tear through the rubble of mobile homes and houses in search of survivors of a powerful tornado that rampaged through southeast Alabama and killed at least 23 people.
The trail of destruction was at least half a mile wide and overwhelmed rural Lee County's coroner's office, forcing it to call in help from the state.
"The devastation is incredible," Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones said.
Drones equipped with heat-seeking devices had scanned the area for survivors, but the dangerous conditions halted the search late Sunday, Jones said. Rescuers planned to resume the search at daylight Monday.
The Sunday tornado was part of a powerful storm system that also slashed its way across parts of Georgia, South Carolina and Florida.
Levi Baker, who lives near the hard-hit area in Alabama, took a chainsaw to help clear a path for ambulances and other first-responder vehicles. He said some houses were demolished and that trees were uprooted or snapped in half. One house was swept off its foundation and was sitting in the middle of the road, he said.
"It was just destruction," Baker said. "There were mobile homes gone. Frames on the other side of the road."
Jones said the twister traveled straight down a county road in the rural community of Beauregard, reducing homes to slabs.
The National Weather Service confirmed late Sunday that a tornado with at least an F3 rating caused the destruction in Alabama. Although the statement did not give exact wind estimates, F3 storms typically are gauged at wind speeds of between 158 and 206 mph.
After nightfall Sunday, the rain had stopped and pieces of metal debris and tree branches littered roadways in Beauregard. Two sheriff's vehicles blocked reporters and others from reaching the worst-hit area. Power appeared to be out in many places.
In a tweet late Sunday, President Trump said: "To the great people of Alabama and surrounding areas: Please be careful and safe. Tornadoes and storms were truly violent and more could be coming. To the families and friends of the victims, and to the injured, God bless you all!"
Rita Smith, spokeswoman for the Lee County Emergency Management Agency, said about 150 first responders had quickly jumped in to help search the debris after the storm struck in Beauregard. At least one trained canine could be seen with search crews as numerous ambulances and emergency vehicles, lights flashing, converged on the area.
No deaths had been reported Sunday evening from storm-damaged Alabama counties other than Lee County, said Gregory Robinson, spokesman for the Alabama Emergency Management Agency. But he said crews were still surveying damage in several counties in the southwestern part of the state.
Numerous tornado warnings were posted across parts of Alabama, Georgia, Florida and South Carolina on Sunday afternoon as the storm system raced across the region. Weather officials said they confirmed other tornadoes around the region by radar alone and would send teams out Monday to assess those and other storms.