Baltimore mayor resigns amid probe into lucrative sales of children’s books

Mayor Catherine Pugh's resignation came exactly a week after her City Hall offices, homes and multiple other locations were raided by FBI and IRS agents. She is the second Baltimore mayor in less than a decade to step down because of scandal. She entered office contrasting her clean image with that of her main rival, ex-Mayor Sheila Dixon, who departed office in 2010 as part of a plea deal for misappropriating about $500 in gift cards meant for needy families.