American militias have a long history on the U.S.-Mexico border

In 1973, members of the United Farm Workers under the guidance of Chavez’s cousin Manuel set up a “wet line” along the U.S.-Mexico border near San Luis, Ariz., to halt Mexican migration. (The term “wet” refers to a racial epithet aimed at Mexican immigrants.) Manuel erected 17 tents along a 25-mile stretch of the border and had members physically attack migrants. The Yuma Daily Sun newspaper reported that cars were torched, men were beaten with a plastic hose and one man claimed attackers burned the soles of his feet.