Mass shooting leaves 10 wounded outside Allentown, Pa., nightclub

A street shooting outside a nightclub in Allentown, Pa., left 10 people wounded, authorities said Thursday.
The mass shooting at the Deja Vu nightclub in the eastern Pennsylvania community occurred shortly before 2 a.m. local time. Authorities said most of the victims had just left the nightclub or were standing on the sidewalk outside when the shots rang out.
There have been no arrests in the case, and the motive for the shooting was unclear, authorities said. Witnesses said they saw several panicked people fleeing the scene on foot, and at least one car was spotted speeding away.
Authorities said all of the wounded were being treated at a local hospital and were expected to recover. Their names and further details on the shooting were not immediately disclosed.