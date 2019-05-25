Advertisement

Federal judge in California halts plan to build parts of Trump’s border wall

By Associated Press
May 24, 2019 | 6:55 PM
Federal judge in California halts plan to build parts of Trump’s border wall
Construction crews replace a section of the primary wall separating San Diego, right, and Tijuana, left. (Gregory Bull / Associated Press)

A federal judge in California has blocked President Trump from building sections of his long-sought border wall with money secured under his declaration of a national emergency.

U.S. District Judge Haywood Gilliam Jr. on Friday immediately halted the administration's efforts to redirect military-designated funds to build sections of wall on the Mexican border. His order applies to two planned projects to add 51 miles of fence in two areas.

Advertisement

Gilliam issued the ruling after hearing arguments last week in two cases. California and 19 other states brought one lawsuit; the Sierra Club and a coalition of communities along the border brought the other.

At stake is billions of dollars that would allow Trump to make progress on a signature campaign promise heading into his campaign for a second term.
Advertisement
Advertisement