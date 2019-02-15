Trump, testing limits of presidential authority, to declare border emergency

Ann Coulter, the conservative commentator, called the declaration a “ruse” that “was always just a way to fool the rubes in his base” in a Thursday night tweet. She faulted Trump for accepting a bill passed by Congress on Thursday that funds just $1.375 billion for border barriers, but nothing for a wall, far less than the $5.7 billion Trump sought or the $25 billion over several years that he had rejected as part of a larger deal early last year.