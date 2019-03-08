Advertisement

Bill Shine resigns White House communications post to join President Trump’s reelection campaign

By Associated Press
Mar 08, 2019 | 9:10 AM
| Washington
Bill Shine has resigned as White House communications director to join President Trump’s reelection campaign. (Susan Walsh / Associated Press)

Former Fox News executive Bill Shine has resigned as White House communications director and has joined President Donald Trump's reelection campaign as a senior advisor.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders says that Trump accepted Shine's resignation Thursday evening. The resignation is effective Friday.

Trump says in a statement released by the White House that Shine "has done an outstanding job working for me and the administration." Trump says he looks forward to working with Shine on the campaign.

