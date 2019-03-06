Democratic National Committee rejects Fox News for debates, citing New Yorker article

“I believe that a key pathway to victory is to continue to expand our electorate and reach all voters,” said Perez in his statement to the Washington Post. “That is why I have made it a priority to talk to a broad array of potential media partners, including Fox News. Recent reporting in the New Yorker on the inappropriate relationship between President Trump, his administration and Fox News has led me to conclude that the network is not in a position to host a fair and neutral debate for our candidates. Therefore, Fox News will not serve as a media partner for the 2020 Democratic primary debates.”