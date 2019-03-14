Whitaker ‘did not deny’ talking to Trump about Cohen case, top Democrat says

According to Nadler, Whitaker did not deny that he had been “directly involved in conversations about whether to fire one or more U.S. attorneys.” He also did not deny that he had been “involved in conversations about the scope” of U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman’s recusal from the Cohen case, Nadler said, and whether subordinate prosecutors at the Southern District of New York “went too far” pursuing the campaign finance case in which Cohen has implicated Trump.