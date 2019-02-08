Whitaker to face grilling by Democrats in House committee

Acting Atty. Gen. Matthew Whitaker is scheduled to testify Friday before a congressional committee, where Democrats are expected to press him about his supervision of the special counsel investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, and other issues.
It will be the first high-profile hearing in the House since Democrats took control of the chamber last month, and they appear eager to flex their oversight muscles. They would like to ask Whitaker about his controversial appointment to the post, his discussions with President Trump and his ties to an invention promotion company shut down by federal regulators who said it scammed consumers.
The House Judiciary Committee hearing comes a day after the chairman, Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.), and Whitaker sparred over Nadler’s threat to issue a subpoena to compel his appearance to answer questions.
In the end, Whitaker agreed to attend after Nadler promised not to subpoena him if he appeared. The lawmaker left open what might happen if the acting attorney general refused to answer specific questions.
In prepared testimony released by the Justice Department on Friday morning, Whitaker said he could not “speak about my communications with the president.”
“I want to assure you that I will seek to answer the committee’s questions today, as best as I can, but I also must make clear that I will continue the longstanding executive branch policy and practice of not disclosing information that may be subject to executive privilege, such as the contents of deliberations or conversations with the president,” he said.
He said he was “personally committed to the integrity of the Department of Justice.”
In his opening remarks, Nadler said he took Whitaker’s “reluctance to answer questions about these communications as a deeply troubling sign.”
“When our members ask you if you conveyed sensitive information to the president, or ignored ethics advice at the direction of the president, or worked with the White House to orchestrate the firing of your predecessor, the answer should be ‘no,’” Nadler added.
Rep. Doug Collins of Georgia, the committee’s ranking Republican, said the hearing was “nothing more than a character assassination” and a waste of time because Whitaker is almost certainly on his way out.
The Senate Judiciary Committee voted Thursday to support William Barr, Trump’s pick for attorney general, and the Republican-led Senate is expected to confirm him in coming weeks.
Whitaker took over from Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions on Nov. 7, the day after the midterm election, when Trump successfully sought the resignation of his top law enforcement official.
Trump soured on Sessions after the attorney general recused himself from the Russia investigation in early 2017, and the president frequently bashed the former senator on Twitter and in interviews.
Whitaker had served for a year as Sessions’ chief of staff and built a rapport with Trump.
Before joining the department, Whitaker had publicly criticized special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation in columns and in TV interviews.
As acting attorney general, he refused to recuse himself from supervising Mueller’s probe despite the advice of a career Justice Department ethics official who was concerned his past comments created the appearance of a conflict of interest, department officials said.
In a news conference last month, Whitaker said he had been “fully briefed” on the Mueller investigation and that it was nearing a conclusion.
The House hearing nearly derailed on Thursday when Democrats on the panel voted to authorize Nadler to issue a subpoena to compel Whitaker to appear and answer questions.
Whitaker, who had agreed to testify voluntarily, responded by saying he would not attend the hearing unless Nadler promised he would not issue such a subpoena.
In a letter to Whitaker, Nadler withdrew the subpoena threat after the acting attorney agreed to attend the hearing.
The Justice Department issued a statement Thursday night that Nadler had “made the commitment that we requested” and would attend.