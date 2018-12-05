Justice Department charges 4 over Panama Papers tax schemes

“Brauer proposed having the undercover’s U.S. clients send money overseas and setting up a fake investment for them. Then, Brauer would create a fake ”loss“ to the clients from the investment, so that if anyone questioned where the money had gone, it would look like the money had been placed in an investment that had done poorly,” the indictment charges. “Brauer then stated ... he and the undercover could move the money back to the United States for the undercover’s U.S. clients without the IRS discovering it.”