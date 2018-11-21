Trump lashes out after judge rules that migrants who cross border illegally can seek asylum

The decision was the latest in a string of court defeats for a president who has pledged to crack down on illegal immigration. Federal judges have temporarily blocked Trump's efforts to strip funding from "sanctuary" cities and rescind temporary work permits and deportation protections from roughly 1 million immigrants who were protected under past administrations. Both those rulings are being challenged by the government. The president's "zero tolerance" policy, which forcibly separated parents and children at the border this spring, exploded into a public crisis. And the Republican-led Congress so far has declined to fund his promised border wall.