Can USC or UCLA bounce back this week against a grueling Big 10 schedule?

USC and UCLA both lost, but UCLA has a possible new star quarterback and some hope while USC has a game they must win to keep championship hopes alive. Times beat writers Ryan Kartje and Ben Bolch break down Saturday’s games and set the scene for this weekend’s matchups.