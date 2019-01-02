Essential California: Taking stock of Gov. Jerry Brown's legacy

“1960. The Motel Inn in San Luis Obispo, first in the U.S. Giant pizza for $1.95. Fresh seafood in Morro Bay; four college guys fed for under 10 bucks. Gallo Winery in Paso Robles; dollar a gallon for red. We called it, ‘buck and a half for a gallon and a half.’ The horrible globs of crude oil at Avila Beach as well as Santa Barbara beaches. And last but not least, graduating from Cal Poly with a B.S. degree in 1963, debt-free and without any financial help from my family.”