Essential California: Why are costly consultants running the high-speed rail project?

Mo’ consultants, mo’ problems: When California shifted its bullet train plan into high gear in 2008, it had just 10 employees to manage and oversee design of the largest public construction project in state history. A decade later, California’s high-speed rail project is almost entirely managed by a network of high-cost consultants. Critics say those consultants have consistently underestimated the difficulty of the entire program and are now cemented into control of almost every aspect of the job. Los Angeles Times