Essential California: Why are costly consultants running the high-speed rail project?

Mo’ consultants, mo’ problems: When California shifted its bullet train plan into high gear in 2008, it had just 10 employees to manage and oversee design of the largest public construction project in state history. A decade later, California’s high-speed rail project is almost entirely managed by a network of high-cost consultants. Critics say those consultants have consistently underestimated the difficulty of the entire program and are now cemented into control of almost every aspect of the job. Los Angeles Times
Unprepared to flee: Despite the destruction caused by California wildfires over the past three years, an investigation finds that many at-risk cities lack effective evacuation strategies. Redding Record Searchlight
Measles quarantine: More than 200 students and staff members at UCLA and Cal State L.A. who have been exposed to measles are being asked to stay home amid a growing outbreak. Thirty-eight people in California and five in L.A. County have been infected with measles this year. Los Angeles Times
American hero: Hollywood resident Lisa Soremekun fought City Hall for nearly two years over a $73 parking ticket that she said was wrongly placed on her car, and the $239 towing fee that went with it. No spoilers, but this one is worth reading all the way through to the end. Los Angeles Times
More USC woes: A national oversight panel has moved to revoke the accreditation of the USC medical school’s fellowship in cardiovascular disease, an embarrassing blow to the once-vaunted training program. Los Angeles Times
Vision Zero falls short: Despite a push to eliminate traffic fatalities, more people are dying on L.A.’s streets. Los Angeles Times
Deadly chase: One person was killed and four were injured after a Border Patrol chase ended in a lethal crash in San Diego County. San Diego Union-Tribune
One fracking plan: The Trump administration has detailed its plan to open more than a million acres of public and private land in California to fracking, raising environmental concerns at a time when opposition to oil and gas drilling in the state is intensifying. Trump’s plan — first proposed by the administration in 2018 — targets public and private land spread across eight counties in Central California: eastern Fresno, western Kern, Kings, Madera, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Tulare and Ventura. Los Angeles Times
Bitter fruit: Apple was on the brink of bankruptcy in 1997 when the company cut a deal with the city of Cupertino. Now, the world’s most valuable company continues to receive massive tax incentives from the California city. Bloomberg
Who needs a running mate? A San Francisco tech executive is funding a campaign to persuade America to elect vice presidents separately from presidents. Tech execs love to disrupt! San Francisco Chronicle
Disbelief: A Bakersfield community was stunned when a popular Catholic priest was put on paid leave for investigation of sexual misconduct with a minor. Bakersfield Californian
Super bloom woes: A yellow bloom of the invasive plant Brassica nigra, better known as black mustard, has exploded across the hillsides of the Santa Monica Mountains, and much of the West. But — lovely as the yellow fields may be from afar — the plant species is actually an aggressive, nonnative interloper that could fuel fires. Los Angeles Times
Cannabis-friendly camping: Weed is recreationally legal in California. So does that mean you can light up while camping in a state park? SF Gate
Little-known history: Here’s a fascinating story about one of the Gold Rush’s most famous stagecoach drivers, who was also gender-nonconforming. KQED
“The Night John Belushi Died”: In an excerpt from his new book, Hollywood historian Shawn Levy retraces John Belushi’s final days inside the legendary Chateau Marmont hotel. The Hollywood Reporter
Weekend treat: These are the 19 best fried chicken spots to try in Los Angeles this spring. Eater
Hedonistic history: The former home of Hollywood’s most famous gay pimp is now for sale. Scotty Bowers’ wild life was immortalized in his 2012 memoir “Full Service” and the documentary “Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood.” He is also still tweeting at 95 (check out his Twitter account here). Los Angeles Magazine
Important journalism: The Desert Sun has hired a new tribal-issues reporter to cover tribal issues and interests in the Coachella Valley full time. Desert Sun
Today’s California memory comes from Ed Joyce:
“I grew up in Westside L.A., mostly Culver City. In the mid-’60s, I rode my Stingray bike west on Jefferson Boulevard, past Hughes Aircraft and an expanse of wetlands. Hughes is long gone; the wetlands, reduced to a small patch after Playa Vista was developed. My ride was an escape to the beach we called ‘toes’ back then. I’d collect bottles on the sand (before no-deposit/no-return) and trade them in at a nearby liquor store for candy and soda. Six bottles would net me a Coke and four candy bars. Fuel for the ride home!”