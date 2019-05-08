Essential California: Why San Francisco banned cashless stores

Yes, it’s in a fancy food hall, but that food hall is also on the ground floor of what’s colloquially referred to as the Twitter building. Yes, it’s in the Twitter building, but the corporate offices for Uber and Square are both within a one-block radius. Yes, the kiosk serves fried chicken sandwiches and tater tots, but it’s also USDA-certified organic fast food. And yes, after swiping your credit card or using Apple Pay to finish your order, the air-chilled, coconut-oil fried chicken you receive will be encased in performatively woke packaging with slogans like “Taste the revolution” and “Eat your peaceful protest.”