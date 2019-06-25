Play Next: The story behind a podcast’s original music

I was inspired by the idea of each instrument “speaking” for the various main characters in the story. Joe, for example, is described as heavily breathing, and so the sound of breath became a jumping-off point for my use of woodwind instruments like the contralto clarinet and the flute. When we recorded them, attention was paid to the mic placement so that the sound of the great Stuart Bogie's breath became interwoven with the musical lines. We also played in the studio with effects created by each of the instruments that felt otherworldly and highly unnerving. Ashley Bathgate (cello) and John Murchison (bass) are two incredibly creative and capable players. Their sense of freedom and experimentation in the studio was inspiring. And they made some incredibly creepy and cool sounds.