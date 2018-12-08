How to listen to the Los Angeles Times on your voice assistant

The Los Angeles Times is now available for voice assistants, including Alexa, Google Play and Spotify. Our editors are curating top local stories and the most relevant national and international stories to help you start your day, Monday through Friday. Here’s how to listen:
Alexa Skill
For the best result, search “Los Angeles Times” in your Alexa app and enable it or log into Amazon.com. Or simply say “Alexa, what’s the latest from Los Angeles Times?”
Alexa Flash Briefing
Search “Los Angeles Times Briefing” in your Alexa app and enable it or log into Amazon.com. Or say to your Alexa device, “Alexa, what’s my flash briefing?”
Google Play
Search “Los Angeles Times” in your Google Play app to listen/subscribe.
Spotify
Search “Los Angeles Times” in your Spotify app to listen and follow. Or subscribe online if that’s easier