Here’s some unsolicited life advice for recent college graduates

Over the next few weeks, tens of thousands of young Latinos across the country will earn their college degrees. Congratulations, mijos y mijas. Y’all really did it.

Now comes the hard part: figuring out what comes next. But do not fret! For as daunting as that might seem, know that there are many people who have been exactly where you are right now. Myself, for instance. As a washed, elder millennial who’s quickly approaching 40, here are a couple of things I’ve learned, dearly beloved, that will help you get through this thing called “life.”

There’s no shame in honest work.

Before I started working at The Times, I was a freelance writer. Unfortunately for me, the money I made from my chosen career wasn’t enough to pay my bills, so I was forced to find a second job. Don’t ask me why, but I ended up becoming a dog walker. In hindsight, this was one of the most fulfilling and formative experiences of my adult life.

The gig took me to every nook and cranny of Los Angeles. I learned that the best way to truly know our fair city is by walking its streets. I was also the healthiest and fittest I’ve ever been — on any given day, I’d log more than 20,000 steps. The endorphins from constant exercise were helpful in combating the voice in my head that kept telling me that maybe I wasn’t going to make it as a journalist.

More importantly, walking dogs taught me that it’s OK if things don’t always go as planned. You will stumble in life, I can almost guarantee that. What matters is how you react to adversity. I wasn’t doing what I had set out to do in my life, but I did manage to meet my financial obligations without having to resort to asking my parents for money they didn’t have.

Work doesn’t define who you are.

You are not your job. Being a workaholic is a terrible stand-in for a personality. I say this as someone who loves what they do and derives a good deal of their self-worth from it. It’s never too late to pick up a hobby or learn a new skill.

Don’t be afraid to jump into the unknown

I never thought I’d end up living in L.A. For me, the plan was always to move to New York — I went to college on the East Coast, and after graduation the majority of my friends relocated there.

My New York era never happened. Instead, I moved to Austin, Texas — back when it was cool and actually affordable, before the tech bros ruined it. After nearly a decade there, I got offered a job in Miami, and accepted it without thinking too much about it. I largely enjoyed living there, except for the whole being-named-Fidel part (I always used the name “Frank” whenever I made a reservation at a restaurant because using that fake name was a lot easier than having to explain to Cubans and Cuban Americans that I wasn’t named after the person they deeply hated).

Three years later, I was recruited to work for a popular Latino-centric digital media company based here. I took the job on a lark, and, though I’d be fired 11 months later, it did help me discover my forever home.

I am forever grateful for how things panned out for me. I love Los Angeles and California with all my heart. New York never happened for me, but that’s OK. Nowadays, I can’t envision living anywhere else, especially not a city with sub-par Mexican food (I said what I said). I don’t think living in L.A. would have happened if I hadn’t allowed life to take me where it wanted me to be.

Call your parents.

Tell them you love them and how much they mean to you. They’re not going to be around forever, so make sure nothing is left unsaid.

Get rid of your impostor syndrome.

It’s not cute and it will never serve you. It’s a self-imposed crutch. If you’re plagued by it, get rid of it as quickly as possible.

More life advice for recent grads from L.A. Times staffers

In preparation for this week’s newsletter, I also asked several of my colleagues to share their wisdom with you all. This is what they had to say.

Gustavo Arellano, columnist

Don’t forget you come from a long lineage of people who fought to make college viable and attainable for you, so make sure to do the same for the next generation.

Daniel Hernandez, Food editor

If you’re worried about being an institutionalist, think of it this way: All substantive change comes from within as much as it happens externally. So be about it: Climb as high as you can and disrupt accordingly and consistently. And don’t let your values soften as time passes. Many allow that to happen.

Jad El Reda, sports columnist for L.A. Times en Español

Challenge yourself, challenge the world, challenge them all. The world is loud, full of opinions, expectations and pressure to follow a certain path. But real power comes from knowing what matters to you, what you value, what gives your life meaning. It’s not about what you think you should pursue, or what society tells you is “success.” It’s about the kind of life you want to live. That starts now. Practice that kind of self-honesty, and your choices will serve you well in the long run. Don’t be afraid of taking a stance. Make yourself proud first … the rest will figure it out.

Eduard Cauich, sports columnist for L.A. Times en Español

If you are a recent grad, don’t be afraid to make mistakes; you are young and at an age when you are supposed to make mistakes. Be ambitious, dream big and don’t be too proud to ask for help. Take smart risks. You probably are not achieving your maximum potential if you feel too comfortable. Celebrate small victories. Success is not black and white; each situation brings challenges and satisfaction, and there is no absolute success or failure. Success is something you will feel, depending on the challenges and obstacles you face along the way, which only you know. Never compare yourself to others, and always be grateful for the things you have. Feel proud of where you are because your grandparents and parents fought for every opportunity you have and deserve. Beautiful things take time.

Carlos De Loera, De Los reporter

You don’t have to be doing the thing you’re going to do for the rest of your life right now. Life is weird and messy. What you want now, you might not want in two years or even two months. There is no shame in switching up what you want. You haven’t failed; you just have more information now.

Anthony Solorzano, De Los intern

Don’t be afraid to take risks. Whats the worst that can happen? People say no? Cool, take a moment and move on to the next one. After leaving my career in education, I started taking community college classes in journalism and blogging. One day I decided to apply for the L.A. Times Fellowship on a whim. Now, I’m writing for them as an intern.

Suzy Exposito, De Los assistant editor

When I graduated with a writing degree, my family was understandably cynical about my future. It was a recession and our economy was looking pretty chopped. But I ended up landing a few firsts in my field, because I learned that there is no amount of school that will compare to LIVING your f— LIFE. In my case, I started a band, joined an activist group, wrote my own zines and built my own path. I nannied and cleaned apartments by day, and freelanced by night. You will need to do things that may not directly align with your desired career path, but you’ll collect so much valuable perspective along the way.

And, even if you make it, whatever it is may not last, but it will evolve. Setbacks will happen, companies will downsize and you will definitely make mistakes along the way. Don’t just diversify your skill sets, diversify your experiences and just do things that will make great stories for later on. For your work to be interesting, the story you tell about yourself should be interesting too.

Andrea Flores, De Los reporter

Not many people have the privilege of having supportive families, but if you do, consider living at home after college. I know it’s not the glitziest life and you might get sucked into comparing yourself to strangers online, but also don’t be fooled: Many of those big-city TikTokers have parents that bankroll their lavish lifestyles. In my case, I’ve lived with my parents through various stages in my 20s (when the pandemic struck and when I was laid off a year ago). Yes, there’s a lot of tug and pull, a lot of other things I’m paying with (my sanity at times), but I’ve also learned to appreciate their lending hand in small ways, like freshly cut fruit or baked goods delivered at my door when I’m on deadline for a story, family movie nights or parties. There’s a lot of life in those small moments that is worth living that, frankly, social media is never going to show us. Living at home has saved me money, given me freedom to explore new places, healed old wounds and strengthened my relationships with loved ones.

Elana Szczepanski, De Los art director

It’s OK to change your mind. Go do things outside of your comfort zone and see what interests you. You will end up making some friends along the way. It’s easy to compare yourself to others, but everyone is on their own unique path and it’s OK if yours looks different or doesn’t feel “normal.” I have taken many side jobs to be able to make time for work that mattered to me. I think slowly carving your own path and not being afraid of rejection will lead to something good. I don’t feel like it gets easier, but easy is boring.

Diana Ramirez Santacruz, De Los design director

If you’re thinking of taking the 9–to-5 corporate ladder type of path, please stay curious and try to do things outside of that job that fulfill you in ways that merit or promotions won’t. A lot of us end up chasing approval from a boss, from our parents. And it often comes at the expense of our own sanity. And for what? Pick up a quirky little hobby. Start a new side quest. I like to see life as a series of mini-eras. Every year, I try to give myself a side quest, something I want to learn or pick up that year. This year, I kept manifesting going back to my running days. Is this a recession indicator? Maybe. But also, it’s been a while, and the challenge of being an asthmatic runner now is oddly enticing.

Comic: Why are Latinos always late!?!

In the early years of the Latinx Files, we periodically published comic strips from contributors. I’m not entirely sure why we stopped, but we’re bringing them back. It’s not going to be every week, but they’ll definitely show up with some frequency. This week’s comic comes to us courtesy of Arantza Peña Popo. She is an Ignatz Award-nominated, Colombian-born, Atlanta-raised and New York-based artist who explores slice-of-life narratives through her comic artwork. You can find her playing bass in the dark and rollerskating in the park.

(Arantza Pena Popo for De Los)

