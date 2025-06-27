A photograph of a paletero cart abandoned on a quiet neighborhood sidewalk has popped up repeatedly on my social media feed since Monday.

The cart belongs to Ambrocio “Enrique” Lozano, an undocumented immigrant who sold ice cream in Culver City for nearly two decades before he was detained and placed inside an unmarked vehicle by masked federal agents, part of the ongoing Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids that have targeted Southern California. According to the Department of Homeland Security, 1,618 immigrants were arrested in the region from June 6 to Sunday.

Newsletter You’re reading Latinx Files Fidel Martinez delves into the latest stories that capture the multitudes within the American Latinx community. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Advertisement

Lozano was going about his business one moment, and was vanished the next — his ice cream cart serving as the only evidence that he was there in the first place. KTLA reported that his family did not know of his whereabouts until Wednesday night.

This haunting image has become emblematic of the climate of fear created by the Trump administration and its hardline immigration policies. All pretense that ICE is targeting immigrants with criminal records has gone out the window . Nowadays, the directive is to snatch anyone they can wherever they may be.

And they’re doing so with impunity.

“If they point a gun or take someone in, local police cannot step in and interfere regardless of the circumstances,” Ed Obayashi, a use-of-force expert, recently told The Times . “If Homeland Security says this is what we want, the policy guidelines when it comes to gun and force doesn’t matter.”

Advertisement

In recent weeks, we’ve witnessed masked federal agents violently beat an immigrant father of three U.S. Marines . We’ve seen them arrest U.S. citizens and question individuals about where they were born , all without warrants. In Pasadena, a federal agent was caught on video jumping out of his car at an intersection and pulling a gun at someone who was trying to take a picture of his car’s license plate. They’ve targeted churches and courthouses .

If you’re wondering what state-sanctioned terror looks like, this is it. Former Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet would be so proud.

“It is an attack, not just on our immigrant community, but [on] people of color,” L.A. County Supervisor Hilda Solis recently said in an interview. “I know there are many people, including folks I’m associated with, friends, colleagues, who have families who are mixed status, and people are petrified to even show up to work, to send their kids to school. And this is harming our economy.”

Advertisement

It’s also hard to ignore where many of the ICE raids have taken place — Boyle Heights, Bell, Huntington Park — the common denominator being that they’re all areas with large Latino populations.

“It’s quite revealing that no one from Ukraine, no one from Russia is being detained and deported — and they shouldn’t be. They also came here fleeing war and seeking opportunity,” Martin Chairez, a minister at a church in Santa Ana, recently told my colleague Brittny Mejia.

“I think it’s revealing that people from Central and South America are being targeted but people from Europe are not. And again, they shouldn’t be, but neither should the people from South and Central America.”

For its part, the Department of Homeland Security has denied that its agents are targeting people based on their skin color. But that hasn’t stopped Latinos from feeling like they’re communities are being singled out.

“You’re scared to be brown,” said Jackie Ramirez, a Los Angeles radio host for “The Cruz Show” on Real 92.3. “You’re scared to look a certain way right now.”

Consider subscribing to the Los Angeles Times Your support helps us deliver the news that matters most. Become a subscriber .

Advertisement

Cassian Andor speaks up for immigrants

(ABC/Randy Holmes)

Over the last week, Diego Luna has been moonlighting as late night guest host for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

The Mexican actor, who most recently portrayed Cassian Andor in the critically acclaimed ( and very Latino-coded ) “Star Wars” series “Andor,” used Monday’s monologue to deliver a full-throated defense of L.A.’s immigrant community in the wake of the ongoing ICE raids.

“Earlier this year when L.A. burned — immigrant workers risked their lives to stop the flames,” Luna said. “They’re the ones who build this country, they feed it, they nurture and teach its children, they care for the elderly, they work in construction and hospitality, they run kitchens.”

During his powerful speech, Luna also highlighted the contributions of immigrants that go beyond their labor.

“All the people that I met shared an unspoken gratitude to this country, a country that opened its doors to them. And the most beautiful thing of all, is that all these immigrants brought their stories with them, they brought their loyalties, their love and their traditions, always with the openness to adopt new ones, to grow and to complement each other in this vast cultural exchange,” he added.

Advertisement

You can watch the whole 12-minute segment here . It is very much worth your time.

Photo of the week

(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Samuel Brown-Vazquez and the Avocado Heights Vaqueros led demonstrators from Avocado Heights to La Puente city hall in support of immigrant’s rights on Father’s Day (June 15).

Stories we read this week that we think you should read

LAPD says it didn’t help ICE during downtown L.A. raid; immigration rights groups disagree

Immigrant rights activists are denouncing the Los Angeles Police Department after officers were videotaped separating an angry crowd from a group of masked federal agents as they loaded a woman into the back of an SUV.

L.A. immigration raids force the undocumented to trade their freedom for safety

Advertisement

Afraid to leave their homes, some immigrants are digitizing major aspects of their lives while others attempt to go off-grid.

These L.A. immigrants keep coming to work, risking arrest, family separation. ‘We’re easy targets’

Every day, thousands of street vendors set up shop on a piece of pavement in Los Angeles and beyond to make a living and create a path out of poverty or to have their own bricks-and-mortar one day. But the immigration raids that are taking place across the city have brought economic hardship, forcing vendors who are illegally in the country to choose between staying home safely or risking deportation to provide for themselves and their families.

Mother of 6-year-old L.A. boy battling leukemia files lawsuit to stop immediate deportation

A Honduran woman filed a lawsuit challenging the legality of her and her family’s detention at a Texas facility. She is also asking for a preliminary injunction that would prevent her family’s immediate deportation to Honduras as her 6-year-old son battles acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

‘We are not alone!’ San Gabriel Valley residents gather at candlelight vigil to protest ICE raids

Advertisement

The vigil was held by LA Voice, a multi-faith activist organization that said it wants to connect and mobilize San Gabriel Valley towns to stand together against ICE raids.

Asian American leaders urge their communities to stand by Latinos, denounce ICE raids

Asian American leaders on Thursday rallied their communities to speak out against the federal immigration sweeps that have largely targeted Latino neighborhoods, warning that areas frequented by Asian immigrants could be next.

Column: What an L.A. County politician meant when she hit up ‘cholos’ to fight ICE

Her delivery was terrible, but the message stands, to gang members and really to anyone else who hasn’t yet stood up for immigrants: if not now, when? If not you, who? Column by Gustavo Arellano.

What is the state of Latin music today? These hitmakers have ideas

Advertisement

A panel of Latin America’s boldest and brightest stars, from Juanes to Mon Laferte, weigh in on a rapidly globalizing genre

Cristina Saralegui returns to talk-show scene with wide-ranging Karol G interview

Cristina Saralegui returned to the talk-show stage Monday for a sit-down interview with Karol G, which aired on Univision, following the release of her latest album, ‘Tropicoqueta.’

Want to learn more about the Latino immigrant experience? These 5 films capture the journey

Films like “El Norte” and “Una Noche” highlight how the decision to migrate to the U.S. is not as simple as it might appear.

Pedro Pascal wanted to quit acting. His community didn’t let him.

Advertisement

In an interview with Vanity Fair, the Chilean American actor gave credit to his friends, family and even his dog for his success.

Camilo shares a healthy skepticism of AI in his new single ‘Maldito ChatGPT’

The Colombian singer urges listeners to trust their hearts over the supposed omniscience of artificial intelligence.