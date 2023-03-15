Sign up for You Do ADU

Sign up for the You Do ADU newsletter course from the Los Angeles Times. (Jess Hutchison / Los Angeles Times)

Maybe you feel you’ve outgrown your home but can’t afford to buy a larger one. Or maybe you just need some extra income.

These are just two of the reasons Southern Californians are racing to build accessory dwelling units — small, fully equipped homes on the same lot as a larger house (usually, the house they live in). But building an ADU isn’t a quick backyard project like putting up a swing set or a tool shed. Nor is it cheap. So before you break out the shovels and start applying for loans, you need to ask yourself a few questions.

That’s what You Do ADU is for. This six-week newsletter course isn’t meant to argue for or against ADUs. Instead, it will help you make the right decision for you and your property.

Your host

I’m Jon Healey from The Times’ Utility Journalism Team , the group that helps you sort through the issues you’ll face living in Southern California. Like building an ADU! Before you ask, no, I have not built an ADU. I converted my garage into ... a better garage.

Jon Healey (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

Joining me on the project is Lisa Boone , a feature writer who regularly pens stories about ADUs and home design . Having interviewed several homeowners about their experiences building ADUs, she will share their insights in the last installment of this series.

Roughly half a million lots in Los Angeles alone could have “backyard homes,” according to Elizabeth Timme, an L.A.-based designer and proponent of ADUs. If you’re a Californian thinking about adding one, You Do ADU is the place to start.