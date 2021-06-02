Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
SoCal small-space living: 18 homes that inspire

A woman sits on the bed reading in a 536-square-foot accessory dwelling unit.
This accessory dwelling unit, or ADU, in East L.A. includes a living room, bedroom, kitchen and bathroom in 536 square feet.
(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa BooneStaff Writer 
Small-space living doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice style or succumb to clutter. It just requires creative thinking.

Whether you live in an apartment, loft, bungalow, ADU — or even a trailer — living small can be an empowering opportunity for you to think big while living with less.

Southern California homes are known for their architectural variety — Craftsman, Spanish and Midcentury Modern among them. Here are some inspiring homes from our archives that are noteworthy not just for their design, but for their small footprint.

