SoCal small-space living: 18 homes that inspire
Small-space living doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice style or succumb to clutter. It just requires creative thinking.
Whether you live in an apartment, loft, bungalow, ADU — or even a trailer — living small can be an empowering opportunity for you to think big while living with less.
Southern California homes are known for their architectural variety — Craftsman, Spanish and Midcentury Modern among them. Here are some inspiring homes from our archives that are noteworthy not just for their design, but for their small footprint.
-
1
Architect professor Alexis Navarro designed and built an accessory dwelling unit that is affordable and attractive. The result is inspiring.
-
2
Arden Myrin’s ‘cheap and cheerful’ tiny bungalow will cure your COVID-19 blues.
-
3
Megan Henderson had to deal with the inevitable “What do I keep?”
-
4
For Heidi Hansing, the last three years felt as if she were moving backward.
-
5
-
6
After raising three kids in Texas, education consultant Ellen Sanchez missed the outdoor lifestyle she remembered from her childhood in Westwood.
-
7
Looking to downsize from her four-bedroom home in Beverly Hills, designer Amy Shock longed for a coastal live-work retreat.
-
8
Actress Carlson Young knows a lot about drama.
-
9
When architects Bo Sundius and Hisako Ichiki decided to build a guest cottage on their property in Elysian Park, they wanted the scale of a loft but the feel of a cabin.
-
10
When Los Angeles interior designer Tommy Chambers decided to tackle a full-scale renovation project in West Hollywood, he was faced with an uncompromising client: Himself.
-
11
There are walk-in closets in Malibu larger than Steven Jones’ Laguna Beach home.
-
12
If you’ve ever chosen to downsize, you know the benefits of living with less.
-
13
Living large in a small space is not only possible, it can also be beautiful — if Tamra Fago’s 900-square-foot home in the Garvanza neighborhood near downtown L.A. is any indication.
-
14
Todd Segal’s tiny 1919 Highland Park home — a 624-square-foot cabin that rests on a 7,500-square-foot hillside lot — was inhabited by squatters when he purchased it five years ago.
-
15
Matty Pipes had a goal when he moved into his new home in Hollywood: Create a bachelor pad with a well-traveled look that did not look “decorator done.”
-
16
When work beckoned UBS financial services executive Ronald Meraz to Los Angeles, he and wife Denise, recent empty nesters, sold their 7,000-square-foot, eight-acre Murrieta home and started searching for “something different,” Denise says — something like a downtown industrial loft.
-
17
Carlos Anthony Lopez helps set the scene and vibe at some of the city’s hottest restaurants and bars.
-
18
“What do you love about your apartment?”