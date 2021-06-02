SoCal small-space living: 18 homes that inspire

Small-space living doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice style or succumb to clutter. It just requires creative thinking.

Whether you live in an apartment, loft, bungalow, ADU — or even a trailer — living small can be an empowering opportunity for you to think big while living with less.

Southern California homes are known for their architectural variety — Craftsman, Spanish and Midcentury Modern among them. Here are some inspiring homes from our archives that are noteworthy not just for their design, but for their small footprint.

