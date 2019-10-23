Get a new Envelope in your inbox
From the Emmys to the Oscars.
Get the Envelope newsletter, sent twice weekly during awards season, for exclusive reporting, insights and commentary.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
A new newsletter for a new normal
Film festivals are going virtual. Awards ceremonies are getting postponed. And with so much of Hollywood stuck at home, voters don’t have any excuse not to blaze through those screeners.
From the Emmys through the Oscars and everything in between, consider our revamped Envelope newsletter your comprehensive guide through this pandemic-scrambled awards season.
Expect a selection of The Times’ best coverage and analysis every Tuesday during the action. On Fridays, you’ll get commentary, predictions and behind-the-scenes insights from columnist Glenn Whipp.
Your host
I’m Glenn Whipp. I write about movies and television for the Los Angeles Times and serve as columnist for The Envelope, The Times’ awards season publication.
I’ve spent the last decade exploring long-held ideas about what kinds of films, TV shows and performances deserve the designation of “awards-worthy.” It’s not the honors themselves that resonate, but rather the annual snapshot of the state of the industry they provide. Sometimes the picture is pretty. Sometimes it’s alarming. But it’s always worth discussing.
I hope you join me in this conversation. Feel free to reach out via email or get in touch on Twitter.
Further reading
Five seasoned entertainment journalists predict the shows and performances the Television Academy will nominate for Emmys.
Tackling America’s stain of racism, HBO’s tour de force ‘Watchmen’ edges out other fine work to take front-runner status in the Emmy race for limited series.
What’s up and what’s down: Emmy predictions for variety talk, sketch shows and movies made for television.
Every Emmy race is up for grabs this year, with “Succession,” “Ozark” and “The Crown” vying for honors.
The Oscars’ two-month delay will set off a domino effect, affecting film festivals and every other awards show.
Television Academy President Maury McIntyre looks forward to some creative solutions to the problems presented by holding the Emmys during a pandemic.
More Coverage
With movie theaters closed for at least a significant chunk of the year, the impact on awards season is not yet known, but several Oscar contenders will be ready to go when moviegoing resumes.