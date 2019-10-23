Get a new Envelope in your inbox

Newsletter From the Emmys to the Oscars. Get the Envelope newsletter, sent twice weekly during awards season, for exclusive reporting, insights and commentary. Enter Email Address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

A new newsletter for a new normal

Film festivals are going virtual. Awards ceremonies are getting postponed. And with so much of Hollywood stuck at home, voters don’t have any excuse not to blaze through those screeners.

From the Emmys through the Oscars and everything in between, consider our revamped Envelope newsletter your comprehensive guide through this pandemic-scrambled awards season.

Expect a selection of The Times’ best coverage and analysis every Tuesday during the action. On Fridays, you’ll get commentary, predictions and behind-the-scenes insights from columnist Glenn Whipp.



Your host

(Joel Kimmel / For The Times)

I’m Glenn Whipp. I write about movies and television for the Los Angeles Times and serve as columnist for The Envelope, The Times’ awards season publication.

I’ve spent the last decade exploring long-held ideas about what kinds of films, TV shows and performances deserve the designation of “awards-worthy.” It’s not the honors themselves that resonate, but rather the annual snapshot of the state of the industry they provide. Sometimes the picture is pretty. Sometimes it’s alarming. But it’s always worth discussing.

I hope you join me in this conversation. Feel free to reach out via email or get in touch on Twitter.



Further reading