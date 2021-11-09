Listen to the new season's trailer:
Hey! It’s Mark Olsen and Yvonne Villarreal. We’re entertainment reporters for the Los Angeles Times and co-hosts for The Envelope podcast.
We return on Nov. 30 with brand new episodes that pull back the curtain on this award season’s top contenders. Each week, we’re joined by A-list actors, directors and showrunners for intimate conversations about their personal lives and creative processes — and how it all fuels their art.
For our season premiere, Kirsten Dunst recounts transformative moments from her decades-long career and shares stories about starring in Jane Campion’s new film, “The Power of the Dog.” New episodes — featuring such stars as Halle Berry, Jennifer Coolidge and Adam McKay — will drop every Tuesday. You can follow us on your favorite podcast player or look right here on latimes.com, where our team will post full transcripts of the conversations.
Catch up on Season 1 of The Envelope, featuring interviews with Kate Winslet, Barry Jenkins and Sacha Baron Cohen.
