Eddie Money, hit-maker behind ‘Two Tickets to Paradise’ and ‘Baby Hold On,’ dies at 70

Singer-songwriter Eddie Money, a former New York police officer who became the hit-maker behind 1970s and ‘80s songs including “Two Tickets to Paradise,” “Baby Hold On” and “Take Me Home Tonight,” has died. He was 70.

The musician died Friday in Los Angeles, according to his publicist Cindy Ronzoni. Money, whose real name was Edward Joseph Mahoney, had Stage 4 esophageal cancer.

“The Money Family regrets to announce that Eddie passed away peacefully early this morning,” the family said in a statement. “It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our loving husband and father. We cannot imagine our world without him. We are grateful that he will live on forever through his music.”

In July, two months after the singer had heart valve surgery, his family announced that he was “recovering and doing well,” but had decided to postpone all tour dates and a planned album release. “While it was a very hard decision to make, focusing on Eddie’s health is the most important thing to the family at the moment,” they said in a statement on social media.

In 1987, he received a Grammy Award nomination for “Take Me Home Tonight,” which featured a cameo from singer Ronnie Spector. He and his family also starred in the AXS TV reality series “Real Money,” which debuted in 2018.

Money is survived by his wife and five children.