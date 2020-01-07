‘Prozac Nation’ author Elizabeth Wurtzel dies at 52

Elizabeth Wurtzel, author of the groundbreaking memoir “Prozac Nation: Young and Depressed in America,” has died at 52, according to the Washington Post.

Wurtzel died Tuesday at a hospital in Manhattan after a long battle with breast cancer. The writer announced her diagnosis in 2015 and had a double mastectomy. The cancer eventually metastasized to her brain, and she died from complications from leptomeningeal disease, her husband told the Post.

Throughout her life, Wurtzel inspired others with her candid accounts of depression and drug addiction as documented in her many memoirs. Similar stories from other writers liberated by her work soon followed. She published “Prozac Nation,” her first of many impactful confessionals, at 26.