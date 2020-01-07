Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Obituaries

‘Prozac Nation’ author Elizabeth Wurtzel dies at 52

AUTHOR ELIZABETH WURTZEL
Author Elizabeth Wurtzel, photographed in 2000, died Tuesday.
(Neville Elder/Getty Images)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Jan. 7, 2020
8:59 AM
Elizabeth Wurtzel, author of the groundbreaking memoir “Prozac Nation: Young and Depressed in America,” has died at 52, according to the Washington Post.

Wurtzel died Tuesday at a hospital in Manhattan after a long battle with breast cancer. The writer announced her diagnosis in 2015 and had a double mastectomy. The cancer eventually metastasized to her brain, and she died from complications from leptomeningeal disease, her husband told the Post.

Throughout her life, Wurtzel inspired others with her candid accounts of depression and drug addiction as documented in her many memoirs. Similar stories from other writers liberated by her work soon followed. She published “Prozac Nation,” her first of many impactful confessionals, at 26.

Christi Carras
Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.
