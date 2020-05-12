Carolyn Reidy, president and chief executive of Simon & Schuster, dies at 71

Carolyn Reidy, president and chief executive officer of Simon & Schuster, has died.

Reidy had a heart attack Tuesday morning, according to a news release from the publisher. She was 71.

“Carolyn was both an exemplary leader and a supremely talented and visionary publishing executive,” Dennis Eulau, chief operating and financial officer, said in a message to the staff of the publisher, one of the so-called Big Five book publishing houses.

“As a publisher and a leader, Carolyn pushed us to stretch to do just that little bit more; to do our best and then some for our authors, in whose service she came to work each day with an unbridled and infectious enthusiasm and great humor,” he continued.

I will never forget her voice, her love of books, and how she didn’t try to couch bad news on earnings calls but obviously, celebrated the good news all the more. She is going to be difficult if not impossible to replace at S&S. Farewell, Carolyn. — Sarah Weinman (@sarahw) May 12, 2020

“Her fierce intelligence and curiosity, and her determination to know everything about a given subject if it could help us to be better, were matched by her complete and total accessibility: She wrote congratulatory notes to employees when they were promoted, and colleagues in every corner of our company always felt that they had a first-person relationship with her, and that they could reach out to her to discuss any subject and receive a thoughtful response in return.”

Reidy began her career in publishing in 1974 with Random House, where she worked in its subsidiary rights department. She went on to serve as publisher and associate publisher for the Random House imprint Vintage Books, and worked a stint at William Morrow and Co. before becoming president and publisher of Avon Books. She joined Simon & Schuster in 1992 as president of the trade division.

She is survived by her husband, Stephen, and several siblings.