Why Susan Orlean sees a bright future for public libraries

Orlean has said she initially was reluctant to write “The Library Book” and questioned whether it would be published and read. Instead, the book, now in its 10th printing, has spent more than 30 weeks on the Los Angeles Times Bestseller List and is being adapted for a television series by Paramount TV. The series will go back and forth from the present day to the 1986 fire, with fictionalized characters helping to flesh out the still-unsolved mystery of the blaze, said Orlean, who is cowriting the screenplay with director James Ponsoldt.