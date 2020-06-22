Joel Schumacher, director of ‘St. Elmo’s Fire,’ ‘The Lost Boys’ and Batman films, dies at 80

Film director Joel Schumacher, whose varied work included such movies as “St. Elmo’s Fire,” “The Client,” “Batman Forever” and “Falling Down,” died in New York City on Monday morning. He was 80.

Schumacher died after a yearlong battle with cancer, according to a representative.

A costume designer turned filmmaker, Schumacher established himself as one of the preeminent mainstream studio directors of the ’80s and ’90s with a keen eye for discovering young stars like Rob Lowe, Kiefer Sutherland and Colin Farrell. He most recently directed two episodes of the Netflix drama series “House of Cards” in 2013.

A full obituary will follow.

