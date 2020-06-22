Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Joel Schumacher, director of ‘St. Elmo’s Fire,’ ‘The Lost Boys’ and Batman films, dies at 80

By Josh RottenbergStaff Writer 
June 22, 2020
11:08 AM
Film director Joel Schumacher, whose varied work included such movies as “St. Elmo’s Fire,” “The Client,” “Batman Forever” and “Falling Down,” died in New York City on Monday morning. He was 80.

Schumacher died after a yearlong battle with cancer, according to a representative.

A costume designer turned filmmaker, Schumacher established himself as one of the preeminent mainstream studio directors of the ’80s and ’90s with a keen eye for discovering young stars like Rob Lowe, Kiefer Sutherland and Colin Farrell. He most recently directed two episodes of the Netflix drama series “House of Cards” in 2013.

A full obituary will follow.

Josh Rottenberg

Josh Rottenberg covers the film business for the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked as a senior writer at Entertainment Weekly, and his work has also appeared in the New York Times, Fast Company and other publications.

