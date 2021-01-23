Photos | Larry King, legendary talk show host

Larry King enjoys breakfast as he often did, with friends Barry Rubin, from left, Irwin Schaeffer and Bud Moss at Nate ’n Al’s deli in Beverly Hills on Nov. 12, 2010. (Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times)

Larry King, 87, the famed radio and television talk show host, died Saturday at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, said Ora Media, the company behind the programs “Larry King Now” and “Politicking With Larry King,” in a statement .

In a career that spanned half a century, King became one of the most famous talk show hosts and opinion shapers in the world with his breezy, rarely confrontational style of banter, leading his guests this way and that, wherever his curiosity took him. He was hospitalized earlier this month with COVID-19.

Larry King wipes away tears of laughter after a joke by comedy legend Jerry Lewis on “Larry King Live” at CNN Studios in Hollywood on Aug. 26, 1999. (Associated Press)

Larry King and his wife Shawn strike baseball poses in their home in Beverly Hills on Aug. 1, 2012. King, a Dodgers fan since he was a boy growing up in Brooklyn, has died at 87. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, right, shares the ring with Larry King during a “Larry King Live” interview in Las Vegas on Aug. 16, 1995. (Associated Press)

Larry King in between segments while taping an interview with Moby on May 9, 2016, for “Larry King Now.” (Rick Loomis / Los Angeles Times)

Oliver North and host Larry King prior to the start of CNN’s “Larry King Live” in Washington on Jan. 26, 1994.

(Associated Press)

Larry King on stage with Garcelle Beauvais at the Daytime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center on April 30, 2017. (Chris Pizzello / Associated Press)

Defense attorney Johnnie Cochran Jr. is interviewed by Larry King on the “Larry King Live” show on Oct. 4, 1995, the day after O.J. Simpson, Cochran’s client, was acquitted of murder in Los Angeles.

(Associated Press)

Larry King has breakfast as he often did with friends Barry Rubin, Irwin Schaeffer and Bud Moss at Nate ’n Al’s on Nov. 12, 2010. (Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times)

Businessman Donald Trump is interviewed by Larry King during a taping of “Larry King Live” in New York on Oct. 7, 1999. (Associated Press)

Texas Gov. George W. Bush, a Republican presidential hopeful, jokes with Larry King after taping a “Larry King Live” show from the Wildhorse Saloon in Nashville on Dec. 16, 1999. (Associated Press)

Tina Sinatra and Nancy Sinatra, right, daughters of Frank Sinatra, get close on set in a “Larry King Live” appearance on Dec. 12, 1997. (Associated Press)

Larry King, center, moderates a debate of U.S. Democratic presidential candidates hosted by the Los Angeles Times at the USC campus on Feb. 26, 2004. (Alan Hagman / Los Angeles Times)

Denise Brown, sister of Nicole Brown Simpson, and John Q. Kelly, who represented Brown’s attorney in a civil trial against O.J. Simpson civil trial are interviewed by Larry King in Los Angeles on Feb. 10, 1997, hours after jurors assessed Simpson $25 million in punitive damages for the deaths in 1994 of Nicole Brown Simpson, his ex-wife, and Ronald Goldman. (Associated Press)

Larry King interviews former President Clinton in 2002. Clinton said Saturday that he’d been interviewed by King more than 20 times. (Kevin Kane)

Larry King is surprised and overwhelmed as he arrives for his 70th birthday bash at the Museum of Television and Radio in Beverly Hills on Nov. 19, 2003. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)