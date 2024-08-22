Travel guide and TV host Rick Steves says he has prostate cancer

Rick Steves, shown in 2014, revealed Wednesday that he has prostate cancer and is set for surgery in the fall.

TV travel host Rick Steves, who has been guiding Americans through Europe for nearly half a century, has been diagnosed with prostate cancer and is set to have surgery this fall.

“My doctor assures me that, if you’re going to get cancer, this is a good kind to get, and careful scans show no sign of it having spread,” the guidebook author said Wednesday in an X post announcing his diagnosis. There is a clear path forward to getting healthy, and this fall, I’ll be in the hospital for a few days having prostate surgery.”

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in the United States and is the second leading cause of cancer death among men in the U.S., according to the National Cancer Institute. This type of cancer usually grows very slowly, and surgery is a common treatment for patients who are in good health and whose tumor is only in the prostate gland, the institute says.

The longtime “Rick Steves’ Europe” host noted that his doctors are fine with him filming two new shows in France over the next three weeks. He said he plans to return home to Edmonds, Wash., by mid-September ahead of his procedure at Seattle’s Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center.

Steves, 69, did not say what stage the cancer was nor the type of surgery he would undergo, but remained positive about his prognosis and was eager to return to work.

“I’ll likely get my surgery in late September, be laid up for a month, and — God willing — be cancer-free and back at it by the end of October,” he said. The avuncular PBS host assured followers that he trusts his doctor and staff at the cancer center and said he has “lots more to be thankful for … including the support of friends and loved ones and a strong faith that I’m in good hands.”

“While the statistics tell me I should be just fine, I’ve been fortunate to have never spent a night in a hospital — and I find myself going into this adventure almost like it’s some amazing, really important trip,” he added.

“I feel good about my positive attitude — and I expect to take home some delightful, if intangible, souvenirs like: appreciating and seeing a vibrancy in the little things; appreciating the goodness in people and the treasure of friends and family; being wowed by modern medicine and the army of amazing, smart, and dedicated people that make it possible; appreciating what a blessing life, health, and this world to enjoy is; and — just in general — being more thankful.”

The bestselling author, who spends about four months a year abroad, said he’s looking forward to “many more years of happy travels, exciting collaborations, and beautiful friendships.” He also thanked his followers for their love and support and solicited “travel tips” as he sets off on his latest journey.

The radio host and travel columnist started his business, Rick Steves’ Europe, in 1976 and produces a bestselling guidebook series. His TV show ran on PBS from 2000 to 2020. The business also offers small group tours that take 30,000 travelers to Europe each year, according to his website.