‘Gone Girl’ actor Lisa Banes dies 10 days after hit-and-run

“Gone Girl” actor Lisa Banes has died more than a week after being injured in a hit-and-run accident in New York, police said.

The 65-year-old Banes, who was struck by a scooter or motorcycle while crossing a street June 4, died Monday at Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital, a police department spokesperson said.

Banes appeared in numerous television shows and movies, including “Gone Girl” in 2014 and “Cocktail” with Tom Cruise in 1988. On television, she had roles on “Nashville,” “Madam Secretary,” “Masters of Sex” and “NCIS.”

Her manager, David Williams, said Banes was hit as she was crossing Amsterdam Avenue on the way to visit the Juilliard School, her alma mater.

Police have made no arrests.