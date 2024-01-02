‘Black Panther,’ ‘Color Purple’ actor-stuntperson in critical condition after NYC crash

Carrie Bernans is in critical but stable condition after being struck by a car Monday in New York City.

Actor and stuntperson Carrie Bernans, who has appeared in several Marvel films, including “Black Panther,” and mostly recently worked on “The Color Purple,” was critically injured after being struck by a car in New York City.

At 1:34 a.m. Monday morning New York City police officers were called to investigate an assault that was taking place between a man and a woman in a black Mercedes sedan, according to a statement by the NYPD. Police tried to deescalate the situation on foot but the driver fled the scene in his car. The 44-year-old driver eventually mounted a sidewalk and struck a food stand before hitting four pedestrians, including Bernans. The victims were transported to NYC Health & Hospitals/Bellevue in Manhattan.

Bernans is in critical but stable condition, according to her publicist.

“Her family are forever grateful for the love and support they have received since this tragic accident happened this morning in NYC,” Bernans’ publicist said in a statement to The Times. “They are grateful to God that her son was not with her and that he is safe and with her family. She is receiving excellent care and has a long road of healing and rehabilitation ahead. Her family kindly asks that you keep her in your thoughts and prayers at this time.”

Advertisement

A message shared to Bernans’ Instagram and a new GoFundMe page started by her family reiterated that the 29-year-old frequent Marvel stuntperson was not with her 8-month-old son at the time of the accident.

“Please keep Carrie in your thoughts and prayers. She’s in so much pain but healing,” the Instagram message reads. “She was involved in a traumatic incident in NYC. ... It ended up knocking her unconscious and [pinned] her under the [struck food] stand. She was under it unaware of what was happening.

“She have a few broken bones, fractures, & chipped teeth but thanking God that she’s alive. Nine people were injured in his attempted escape from the hit & run, including 3 police officers. ... Amidst the chaos of the New Year’s incident, she’s holding onto an immense sense of gratitude for life itself.”

The post also noted that Bernans — who worked as a stuntperson on Jordan Peele’s “Nope” — had successfully undergone surgery and expressed her optimism for the road to recovery she faces: “Despite the injuries sustained in the collision caused by a hit-and-run in NYC, she’s filled with hope and faith in the unfolding of a beautiful new chapter.”

After the car accident, NYPD officers were able to apprehend the driver of the recklessly driven car, 44-year-old Mohamed Alaouie. Per the NYPD, he is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, assault, reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a controlled substance, leaving the scene of an accident, driving while intoxicated and driving while apparently impaired.