John L. Eastman, Paul McCartney’s brother-in-law who had a hand in the Beatles’ breakup, dies

John L. Eastman, a high-powered attorney and brother-in-law of Paul McCartney who played a role in the power struggle as the Beatles were breaking up, has died.

Eastman died Aug. 10 in East Hampton, N.Y., McCartney announced on Instagram. Eastman was 83.

Eastman was the brother of McCartney’s first wife, Linda, and represented the former Beatle for more than 50 years.

“Having known each other for over 50 years it is an extremely sad time for me, and our families,” McCartney wrote in an Instagram post that included a photo of them together.

“John was a great man. One of the nicest and smartest people I have had the good luck to have known in my life.”

Despite their enormous success, the Beatles were on the brink of insolvency in 1969 when McCartney recommended the group hire Eastman to steady their affairs. John Lennon, however, was in favor of bringing in Allen Klein, a brash music mogul who had managed the Rolling Stones. McCartney’s recommendation was overruled when George Harrison and Ringo Starr sided with Lennon.

It was, in the eyes of McCartney and many Fab Four historians, a moment of rupture for the group, which would break up publicly in 1970.

In addition to McCartney, Eastman worked with musicians such as David Bowie, Elton John and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

McCartney described Eastman as a dear friend who helped him “massively in my business dealings.”

“His sense of humour always shone through in everything he did and his devotion to his family was supreme,” McCartney wrote. “We had so many fun times together through the years, but when the time came to be serious, he was unbeatable.

“There is so much more that can be said of his incredible qualities, but words can hardly describe his passion for life and our affection for this amazing man,” McCartney continued. “He will be sorely missed but always held dear in the hearts of those of us who knew and loved him.”

McCartney was married to Linda from 1969 until her death in 1998 following a battle with breast cancer.

Linda played alongside McCartney as the keyboardist for the band Wings, known for hits such as “Band on the Run,” “Jet” and “Let Me Roll It.”

A Times staff writer contributed to this story.

