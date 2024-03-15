Larry H. Parker, auto accident and personal injury attorney, dies at 75

Larry H. Parker is seen on the left in this billboard along the 710 Freeway.

Larry H. Parker, Southern California’s widely known auto accident and personal injury attorney, has died, his family confirmed to The Times on Friday. He was 75.

The late attorney’s son Justin Parker confirmed his father’s death and said the family did not have further comment at this time. The date and circumstances of his death have not been disclosed.

The 1973 Southwestern Law School graduate’s face was on billboards along Los Angeles’ streets and freeways, but what solidified the Long Beach-based attorney and his firm in people’s minds were his daytime television commercials.

Name any kind of auto accident and Parker would come in pledging his commitment to viewers and firmly stating, while pointing his finger at the screen, “We’ll fight for you.” The commercials have been running for more than 40 years.

In the last five decades, Parker’s firm has successfully represented more than 100,000 clients, recovering $2 billion in compensation, according to its website.