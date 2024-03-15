Advertisement
Obituaries

Larry H. Parker, auto accident and personal injury attorney, dies at 75

The Law Offices of Larry H. Parker billboard along the Interstate 710
Larry H. Parker is seen on the left in this billboard along the 710 Freeway.
(Kirby Lee / Associated Press)
By Karen Garcia
Richard Winton
Share

Larry H. Parker, Southern California’s widely known auto accident and personal injury attorney, has died, his family confirmed to The Times on Friday. He was 75.

The late attorney’s son Justin Parker confirmed his father’s death and said the family did not have further comment at this time. The date and circumstances of his death have not been disclosed.

The 1973 Southwestern Law School graduate’s face was on billboards along Los Angeles’ streets and freeways, but what solidified the Long Beach-based attorney and his firm in people’s minds were his daytime television commercials.

Advertisement

Politics

Why Pick On Larry Parker?

This week, the California Assembly is slated to vote on a bill that could purge the airwaves of commercials by people like Larry Parker.

June 1, 1994

Name any kind of auto accident and Parker would come in pledging his commitment to viewers and firmly stating, while pointing his finger at the screen, “We’ll fight for you.” The commercials have been running for more than 40 years.

In the last five decades, Parker’s firm has successfully represented more than 100,000 clients, recovering $2 billion in compensation, according to its website.

More to Read

ObituariesCaliforniaFast Break
Karen Garcia

Karen Garcia is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the team that has a pulse on breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a reporter on the Utility Journalism Team, which focused on service journalism. Her previous stints include reporting for the San Luis Obispo New Times and KCBX Central Coast Public Radio.

Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during almost 30 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement