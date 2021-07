Dawn Burkes has covered arts and entertainment as a writer and editor for more than 15 years at media outlets including American Muslim Today, FANGORIA, The Dallas Morning News and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She also worked in the sports departments of USA Today, the Miami Herald, the AJC and the Tallahassee Democrat. In her spare time, she hosts podcasts, reps Florida A&M University, and watches horror movies and people. She is a multiplatform editor on the Features desk.