Hoag Breaks Ground on Irvine Expansion

In a celebration of innovation and community support, more than 300 Hoag executives, community leaders, donors and staff broke ground in late July on Hoag’s Irvine expansion.

The new campus will be named the Sun Family Campus to honor Diana and David Sun, who donated $50 million toward the project. When completed, the Sun Family Campus will include new state-of-the- art specialty care centers for surgical innovation, cancer, and digestive and women’s health, in addition to dedicated urgent care services for cancer patients. The six new buildings will house 155 inpatient beds, eight operating rooms and 120,000 square feet of ambulatory facilities.

“Thanks to the Sun family’s gift and the support of many other generous donors, community leaders, and dedicated physicians and staff, we are boldly moving forward in Hoag’s vision for Irvine,” said Robert Braithwaite, president and CEO of Hoag.

“This expansion serves as a gateway for South Orange County residents to access Hoag’s medical excellence, unparalleled service and patient-focused outcomes.”

‘Mayor Farrah Khan spoke at the groundbreaking event alongside Hoag President and CEO Robert Braithwaite, Hoag Senior Vice President and Chief Operations Officer Marcy Brown, Hoag Hospital Foundation President Flynn A. Andrizzi, Ph.D., and Dara Sun Mullarkey, daughter of Diana and David Sun.

“Irvine is a strong, growing community marked by its commitment to health and innovation. Hoag shares that commitment, and its expansion in Irvine will be an incredible benefit to our community members,” said Mayor Khan.

Due to the generosity of Orange County’s philanthropic community, Hoag continues to imagine a greater, more empowered healthcare future for all. Suppor ting the $1-billion expansion of Hoag’s new Sun Family Campus on Sand Canyon Avenue is the Hoag Hospital Foundation’s ambitious $300-million Boldly Hoag capital campaign, which has raised more than $151 million toward the project. Three bold, interconnected initiatives are suppor ted by the campaign: elevating the patient experience, recruiting and retaining the nation’s brightest healthcare professionals, and defining and building the future of health.

According to lead architect Franco Brown of LPA Design Studios, these initiatives come together with the design of the campus to reflect a differentiated patient experience unique to Hoag. “The idea of boldness and the best in clinicians, technology, diagnostics, and treatment - all that coupled with a humane approach that is expressed from the architecture and the materials you touch and see all the way to the protocols and the spaces that are offered to patients.”

“Diana and David Sun’s early generosity helped inspire Hoag’s vision,” said Flynn A. Andrizzi, Ph.D., president of the Hoag Hospital Foundation. “The Boldly Hoag campaign has already garnered remarkable momentum and will enable Hoag to continue increasing access to innovative healthcare for all of Orange County and beyond.”

