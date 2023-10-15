Tustin’s SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union Recognized as One of the ‘Most Engaged Workplaces’ of 2023

Tustin-headquartered SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union serving school employees and their families, was named a winner of the 2023 Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces. Achievers annually recognizes the top 50 employers that display leadership in innovation in engaging their workplaces. Now in its 11th year, the Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces Awards honored this year’s winners during a celebration earlier this year.

“At SchoolsFirst FCU, we believe in the transformative power of an engaged workforce,” said Sarai Koo, senior vice president diversity, equity, inclusion & culture of Schools- First FCU. “By cultivating a positive and supportive workplace culture, we enable our team to deliver unparalleled world-class personal service to our members. This commitment to our team members not only benefits them but also strengthens our organization, allowing us to fulfill our mission of providing financial security to our members.”

A panel of 11 judges comprised of employee engagement academics, industry analysts, thought leaders, journalists and influencers evaluated the applicants. Winners were selected based on Achievers’ Eight Elements of Employee Engagement: leadership, communication, culture, rewards and recognition, professional and personal growth, accountability and performance, vision and values, and social responsibility.

“Amid economic turbulence and a rapidly changing work landscape, it has never been more vital to prioritize employee engagement. However, building a workplace that effectively engages and supports all employees is no easy feat,” said Jeff Cates, CEO of Achievers. “We’re proud to announce this year’s 50 Most Engaged Workplaces and recognize an impressive group of companies that are truly redefining employee engagement excellence.”

The credit union also made the news recently when a team of its employees raised more than $63,000 for Children’s Hospital of Orange County (CHOC) during CHOC Walk in the Park 2023. Each year, the walk helps CHOC raise essential funds that support children and their families receiving critical care from CHOC.

The fundraiser featured a 5K walk held at Disneyland Park on August 20. This year, 141 SchoolsFirst FCU team members, including friends and family members, supported the effort by collecting funds from donors and participating in the walk.

“SchoolsFirst FCU has been a longstanding supporter of CHOC. Our team looks forward to contributing to the cause and participating in the walk each year. It’s one of the ways we can support the local community and help make a difference in the lives of the children and families who receive care at CHOC,” said Bill Cheney, chief executive officer at SchoolsFirst FCU. “Our shared vision of helping people in our communities is why we partner with CHOC and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, the charity of choice for credit unions. We are honored to support children receiving care from hospitals throughout California.”

Headquartered in Orange County, SchoolsFirst FCU is the fifth-largest credit union in the country. Serving school employees and their families, the organization is dedicated to providing world-class personal service and improving the financial lives of its members. Today the organization serves more than 1.2 million members with a full range of financial products and services - from savings and loans to investment, retirement and insurance products.

SchoolsFirst FCU was founded in 1934 when 126 school employees pooled $1,200 and established a member-owned cooperative to help improve each other’s lives. In 2022, the credit union reported nearly $28 billion in assets and remains the largest credit union in California.

