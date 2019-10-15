Off Menu with Lucas Kwan Peterson

Ep. 1: An education in Thai food with Jitlada’s Jazz Singsanong

In the first episode of “Off Menu,” host Lucas Kwan Peterson and Jazz Singsanong, longtime proprietor of the Thai Town restaurant Jitlada, head to LAX-C, a vast, warehouse-like grocery store that’s sometimes known by its informal nickname, Thai Costco.

The two of them go shopping, Jazz educating Lucas on selecting produce and how to pick a high-quality fish to bring home. They then return to the Jitlada kitchen where Jazz shows Lucas how to make a few dishes that aren’t on the regular menu.

Advertisement

More from this episode: