Off Menu with Lucas Kwan Peterson

2
Ep. 1: An education in Thai food with Jitlada’s Jazz Singsanong
In the first episode of “Off Menu,” host Lucas Kwan Peterson and Jazz Singsanong, longtime proprietor of the Thai Town restaurant Jitlada, head to LAX-C, a vast, warehouse-like grocery store that’s sometimes known by its informal nickname, Thai Costco.
The two of them go shopping, Jazz educating Lucas on selecting produce and how to pick a high-quality fish to bring home. They then return to the Jitlada kitchen where Jazz shows Lucas how to make a few dishes that aren’t on the regular menu.
Advertisement
More from this episode:
Lucas Kwan Peterson and Jazz Singsanong from Thai Town’s famous Thai food restaurant Jitlada head to LAX-C, a giant grocery store/warehouse full of all the food you can’t find at Ralphs or Vons.
More Coverage
Jazz Singsanong of Jitlada restaurant gives us her recipe for nam prik goong, a funky, salty dipping sauce for raw vegetables made with shrimp and shrimp paste.
The restaurant packs ‘em in with its southern Thai home cooking. Don’t know what to order? Just ask owner Sarintip ‘Jazz’ Singsanong.
Jonathan Gold dishes on the Jazz burger, an off-menu item at Jitlada in Thai town, a site of pilgrimage for spicy food lovers.
Name: LAX-C Supermarket. The market/warehouse opened in 1997 and is owned by LAX-C Inc.
Spicy food is glorious stuff, particularly in times of duress, or when the weather is unreasonably chilly, or when you’ve misplaced that bottle of Double Chicken Brand Sriracha you still keep in your bag.
Sarintip “Jazz” Singsanong is standing over a pot of tea, watching the water take on a burnt ocher color as the mixture gently simmers.
Regional cuisine is reinventing the Thai food scene. Pssst -- be sure to ask for the ‘other’ menu.
Newsletter
Get our weekly Tasting Notes newsletter