Patt Says: Chasing Prince Harry

Watch LA Times Today at 7 PM on Spectrum News 1 on channel 1, on Cox systems in Palos Verdes and Orange County on channel 99, and live stream on the Spectrum News App.

No matter where they go, Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Dutchess of Sussex, are hounded by media—including drones that hover overhead to catch their most private moments.



Prince Harry says social media has helped contribute to “a crisis of hate, a crisis of health, and a crisis of truth.” He and Meghan are trying to fix that.



Times columnist Patt Morrison has some ideas. Here’s what Patt says.