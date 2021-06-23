LA Times Today: Robert Greene Wins Pulitzer Prize for Editorial Writing
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
During a year marked by the pandemic and demands for racial justice, Robert Greene of the Los Angeles Times Editorial Board took on the task of assessing the nation’s shortcomings.
His work on criminal justice reform won the Pulitzer Prize for editorial writing this year.
Robert joined us and shared some of his work.
His work on criminal justice reform won the Pulitzer Prize for editorial writing this year.
Robert joined us and shared some of his work.