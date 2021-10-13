×
LA Times Today: Op-Ed: If you don’t say what they like, protesters show up at your door. Is that okay?
LA Times Today: Op-Ed: If you don’t say what they like, protesters show up at your door. Is that okay?

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

By Nicholas GoldbergColumnist 
It used to be that protesters would march to City Hall, wave signs, chant slogans, make speeches. Now, more and more, they are going to residential neighborhoods, straight to the homes of the politicians they’re angry at.

The L.A. City Council recently voted 13-1 to direct the city attorney to draft an ordinance barring protesters from coming within 300 feet of a targeted home.

Op-Ed columnist Nicholas Goldberg writes that before L.A. toughens its laws or cracks down on speech, it should use the enforcement tools it already has.
Nicholas Goldberg

Nicholas Goldberg is an associate editor and Op-Ed columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He previously served 11 years as editor of the editorial page and was also a former editor of the Op-Ed page and the Sunday Opinion section. While at New York Newsday in the 1980s and 1990s, Goldberg was a Middle East correspondent and political reporter. His writing has been published in the New Republic, New York Times, Vanity Fair, the Nation, Sunday Times of London and Washington Monthly, among other places. He is a graduate of Harvard University.