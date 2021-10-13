LA Times Today: Op-Ed: If you don’t say what they like, protesters show up at your door. Is that okay?
It used to be that protesters would march to City Hall, wave signs, chant slogans, make speeches. Now, more and more, they are going to residential neighborhoods, straight to the homes of the politicians they’re angry at.
The L.A. City Council recently voted 13-1 to direct the city attorney to draft an ordinance barring protesters from coming within 300 feet of a targeted home.
Op-Ed columnist Nicholas Goldberg writes that before L.A. toughens its laws or cracks down on speech, it should use the enforcement tools it already has.
