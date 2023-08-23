LA Times Today: ‘Barbie’ is a billion-dollar milestone for women in Hollywood
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share
“Barbie” might have lost the top spot at the box office this weekend, but Greta Gerwig’s film has already made history — and a lot of money — this summer.
L.A. Times editorial board member Carla Hall wrote that while the success of “Barbie” is a milestone for female directors, there is a long way to go before the industry reaches parity.
L.A. Times editorial board member Carla Hall wrote that while the success of “Barbie” is a milestone for female directors, there is a long way to go before the industry reaches parity.