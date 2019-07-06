California legislators could save gig workers — or ruin the part-time economy

Rather than expanding the definition of who is an employee, a better approach would be to give more wage and labor protections to independent contractors or create a third category for on-demand workers. A coalition of on-demand services supports expanding the protections for gig workers and allowing them to band together to negotiate; it has also proposed to fund a package of benefits that workers themselves would choose from, cafeteria style. That would offer more help to part-time workers than reclassifying them as employees and robbing them of the flexibility and opportunities that attracted them to the work in the first place.