Facebook took a half step toward protecting user privacy

Granted, Facebook has less-than-altruistic reasons for its new initiative. Privacy regulators have been scrutinizing the company for years, applying increasingly tough limits on collecting and sharing user data. Governments are pressuring the company to find and remove false, harmful or (in some countries) dissident content; by encrypting some of its users’ communications, Facebook will be able to fend off such requests. By integrating its units more tightly together, it may hope to deter critics who want to break the company apart for antitrust reasons. Meanwhile, younger generations of users have bypassed Facebook in favor of services with more privacy protections, such as Snapchat.