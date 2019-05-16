Nurse practitioners can improve Californians' access to healthcare

This seems like a no-brainer. Nurse practitioners in hospitals, clinics and medical groups would be free to provide the same care they do today, just without the requirement that a doctor be in the room or on call at the time the patient is treated. (That requirement currently applies to the 22,000 nurse practitioners in the state who are licensed to prescribe drugs.) Among other things, they could order tests, make diagnoses and prescribe certain drugs and medical devices, consistent with their training.