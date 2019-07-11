Troubling behavior from California’s Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara

The issue raised by Lara’s actions is part and parcel of a bigger debate in society about the corrosive effect that campaign donations from special interests can have on policymaking and on the public’s faith in its elected officials. Obviously, we don't want legislators or regulators to be bought by or beholden to donors. On the other hand, restricting donations from executives and corporations raises 1st Amendment issues, even when they have a financial interest in the outcome of the campaign. The constitutional limits have left reformers struggling to keep outsiders from trying to buy off elected officials and to maintain public confidence in government.