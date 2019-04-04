Santa Anita should stop racing until it knows why horses are dying

But the deaths continued. When the 21st horse died in early March, the park suspended both training and racing. But training resumed about a week later — and the 22nd horse died. The park closed yet again and instituted new drug protocols for horses, including a ban on the commonly used race day drug Lasix, and restrictions on anti-inflammatory medications. Since the new rule was to be phased in, horses were still allowed Lasix at half the usual dosage. After nearly a month, racing resumed late last week. On Sunday, a 5-year-old gelding named Arms Runner fell on the dirt crossover stretch of a grass track, broke his right front leg and was euthanized. He was the 23rd horse to die while racing or training at the park in a span of three months.