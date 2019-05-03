The only ‘cure’ for Caster Semenya is to let her compete

Every once in a while, people are born with a highly unusual physical characteristic that gives them a big edge over others in their field. The hypermobile gymnast who can contort in ways unimaginable to most of us. The basketball player so tall that he can dunk without jumping. It might make the competition a little less exciting when they win time after time, but we don’t – and shouldn’t -- require them to chemically or surgically alter their physical attributes so that they’re just not so darn good. Some people are born with advantages of speed, height, strength, balance – or the less natural advantages of money and location that give them access to resources and top training.